The December 2017 Line-Up

The Line-Up is a monthly rundown of new anime, manga, novel, and artbook licenses for the U.S. It also lists new streaming/broadcasting announcements and posted crowdfunding projects available to U.S. residents. And finally, it includes anime/manga projects and live-action anime/manga adaptation announcements from Japan.
New Licenses in the U.S.
- Arifureta Zero (light novel) – J-Novel Club
- Gintama (S3) – Funimation
- My Boyfriend in Orange – Kodansha USA
I’m in.
- The Seven Heavenly Virtues – Sentai Filmworks
- Short Cake – VIZ
New Streaming or Broadcasting Announcements in the U.S.
- Crunchyroll Anime adding Recovery of an MMO Addict OVA, Black Butler II, UFO Ultramaiden Valkyrie, Excel Saga, DARLING in the FRANXX, Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody, Katana Maidens ~ Toji No Miko, Citrus, Junji Ito Collection, Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls, Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens, The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls, Sengoku Basara, Daily Lives of High School Boys, Jormungand, Heat Guy J, Meow Meow Japanese History, Slow Start, Grancrest War, Ms. Koizumi Loves Ramen Noodles, Karakai Jozu no Takagi-San, Dagashi Kashi S2, The Ryuo’s Work is Never Done!, School Babysitters, Mitchiri Neko
I needed more candy anime.
- Crunchyroll Manga adding Scum’s Wish Decor
- HIDIVE adding Grimoire of Zero, Hitorijime My Hero, Kabukibu, Anonymous Noise, Hakumei and Mikochi, Takunomi, Mitsuboshi Colors
- HULU adding Grancrest War
- Tubi TV adding Figure 17, I’m Gonna Be an Angel
- Weekly Shonen Jump USA adding The Origin of E
New Anime and Manga Projects in Japan
- Kentaro Yabuki Launching New Manga Series
- Lucifer and Biscuit Hammer Manga-ka Starting New Series
- Anime Green-lit for Arifureta Shokugyo de Sekai Saikyo Light Novels
- Akuma no Memumemu-chan Getting Anime Shorts
- BOZEBEATS and Act-age Manga Launching in Weekly Shonen Jump
- Movie Announced for Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend
- 7 New One-shots Coming from NisiOisin, Tite Kubo, Naoshi Komi, Kyosuke Usuta, Mitsutoshi
Shimabukuro, Ryuhei Tamura, Hiroshi Shiibashi
- My Hero Academia Getting Original Movie
- Two New Code Geass Manga Starting
- New Anime Shorts Announced for Fate/Grand Order
I can’t believe Fate/School Life is getting animated even if it is only a one shot.
- New Karada Sagashi Horror Manga Series Starting
- 2 Revue Starlight Manga Launching
- Anime Green-lit for Maho Shojo Ore
- Vampire Princess Miyu and Vampire Yui Both Get New Manga Chapters
- Anime Announced for Jashin-chan Dropkick Manga
- Netflix Anime of Aggretsuko Revealed
I always wanted to see this. The concept is AMAZING!
- Saitsuyo Densetsu Nakane Manga About Social Media Started
- Ushijima the Load Shark Getting Spin-off Manga
- Horror Manga Death Game Starting
- New Mr. Osomatsu Anime Shorts Announced
That only makes sense.
- Kyo, Koi o Hajimemasu Getting 1-shot
- 1-shot Announced for Suki Desu Suzuki-kun!!
- Red River 1-shot Revealed
- Ayakashi Hisen Getting 1-shot
- Miyuki Kitagawa and Ai Minase Drawing New 1-shots
- Bungo Stray Dogs Spin-off Novel Getting Manga Adaptation
- Spin-off Manga for Cardfight!! Vanguard Launching
- Blood Lad Manga-ka Starting New Series
- Urushiha Sarara wa Koi Nado Shinai Manga Beginning
- Isuca Manga-ka Drawing New 1-shot
- 1-shot Announced for Isobe Isobee Monogatari ~Ukiyo wa Tsurai yo~
- Tales of the Rays App Getting Net Anime
- New Anime Revealed for Yu Yu Hakusho
- New Prince of Tennis OVAs Green-lit
- Houshin Engi Getting New Manga Chapters
- Black Cat Manga-ka Drawing Darling in the Franxx Adaptation
- Tokyo ESP Creator Launching New Manga
He is finally free from To Love-Ru.
- Two New Medabots Manga Starting
- House of the Sun Manga-ka Beginning New Series
- Manga Adaptation of Inazuma Eleven Game Announced
- Mentori LINE Stickers Getting Anime Shorts
- I Am A Hero Creator Launching New Manga
- Princess Jellyfish Manga-ka Starting New Web Manga
In color! She never stops, she is a machine.
- Anime Adaptation of Tachibanakan To Lie Angle Yuri Manga Green-lit
- New TV Anime Announced for Captain Tsubasa
- Naruto Creator Working on New Series
- Hinomaru Zumo Anime Green-lit
- Sequel Revealed for TsukiPro the Animation
- Zoku Owarimonogatari Novel Getting Anime
- Creator of Birdy the Mighty Starting New Manga Series
- Manga Adaptation of Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters Launching
- Nisekoi Manga-ka Drawing 1-shot The Origin of E
- New Manga from Flame of Recca Creator Beginning
- Butlers: Chitose Momotose Monogatari Anime Getting Manga
- Psychic Detective Yakumo Manga-ka Starting New Mystery Series
- Hare+Guu Creator Starting Romance Manga
- New Manga Mizuumi Launching
- Anime Shorts Announced for Station Memories App
- New Cutie Honey Anime Revealed
A universe of Cutie Honey.
- Tanuki to Kitsune Manga Getting Anime Shorts
Very adorable designs.
- New Shin Megami Tensei Manga Starting
- Teekyu Manga-ka Releasing New Series Isekai no Toilet de Dai o Suru
- New Manga Young King Black Beginning
- Nobunaga-sensei Manga Launching
- Schoolgirl Strikers Games Getting New Manga
- Thermae Romae Manga-ka Starting Series About Olympics
I wonder if this is the beginning of a ton of Olympics-focused manga before 2020.
- New Food Wars! OVA Bundled with Manga
- Video Girl Ai Manga Getting New 1-shot
- New Lupin III Series Announced with Monkey Punch as Chief Director
It looks like a some sort of Speed Racer heist.
- Two More Rose of Versailles Manga Chapters Being Released
- Nil Admirari no Tenbin: Teito Genwaku Kitan Romance Game Getting Manga Adaptation
- Anime Shorts Revealed for IDOLiSH 7
- One Piece Getting 6 1-shots by Different Manga-ka
I would love to read these.
- Anime Green-lit for Iya na Kao Sare Nagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai Doujin Series
- Kemono Friends Director Working on New Anime
- Professor Layton Games Getting TV Anime
YAAAY!!!
- Touken Ranbu Franchise Getting New Manga Anthology
- Sequel Starting for Eight Clouds Rising Manga
- Konosuba Getting 3 New Manga Spinoffs
- Manga Based on Nekopara Games Starting
- Love Live! Sunshine!! Movie Green-lit
- Doraemon Getting 1-hour Special
- Shaman King Manga Restarting
This series seems rather adapt at coming back from the dead.
- Web Anime Starting for Emiya-sanchi no Kyo no Gohan Manga
New Live-Action Adaptations of Anime and Manga in Japan
- Laughing Under the Clouds Getting Spin-off
- Mini-series Announced for My Brother’s Husband
- Bokyaku no Sachiko Special Green-lit
- TV Series Green-lit for Food Manga Konda Teru no Goho Recipe
- Shino-chan wa Jibun no Namae ga Ienai Manga Getting Film
- Movie Announced for Hibiki: Shosetsuka ni Naru Hoho Manga
- Ramen Kuitee! Manga Getting Movie
Advertisements