Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Sword of Unsigned Victory

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- NEW YEARS MADNESS
I knew that Type-Moon’s radio silence before the New Years Broadcast meant that January 1st would bring a TON of information.
- First and Foremost
A nice roundup of what was added to Grand Order with the New Year.
- Tactical Gear Mash
Here is the opening for the new arc of Grand Order called Cosmos of Lost Belt. It has the new enemy Masters, some hints about their Servants, and little glimpses about what will be coming over the next two years. Here are some pictures of the new Servants if you missed them.
- Time to Be Villains
A translated version of the preview for Cosmos of Lost Belt with tons of little questions for people to speculate about for months.
- Scáthach Finally Joins the Fight
Not only does Fate/Extella Link have a release date but they announced some new Servants that have been added to the sequel.
- Nero gets SHAFTed
Some new images for the upcoming Fate/Extra anime.
- Nero is a Revolutionary
The new Fate/Extra – Last Encore preview also has some of the T.M.Revolution opening.
- Astolfo is Now Going to be in Stone Ocean?
They are rebroadcasting Fate/Apocrypha with some new bonus Astolfo material.
- Happy New Year
Some new years cards from the staff of various Type-Moon anime.
- The Type-Moon Anime Kate Might Watch
In a surprising, but smart move the What’s Cooking at the Emiya House Today? manga is getting a web anime.
- First and Foremost
- Which Servants Do You Think Play Mahjong?
They have announced the pack in materials for the Fate/Extella Link Premium Boxes as well as the store-specific pre-order bonuses.
- Double Bladed New Year
It was a bit late but Type-Moon finally posted their New Year’s celebration art up on the official homepage.
- Chihaya Ayase: Caster Class Servant
If you wanted to see more of the Although Its Scent Still Lingers On CE the artist posted all of the karuta cards as well as full body pictures of the Servants in their New Year’s garb.
- Grand Order Secret Wars
The newest Grand Order manga is actually a story told over two different series.
- The Old Man of the Monetary Markets
King Hassan now in bank form.
- Miss Hokusai
The new Foreigner is actually a woman who was historically female. And she is a cool choice as well.
- Braving the Cold
Some pictures from the Type-Moon parts of Winter Comic Market.
- Enjoy the New Year with Some Special Cheer
Of course, Shuten Douji is going to do some drinking for the New Year. She is also roping in her favorite drinking buddy.
- General of the Land of Shadows
Scáthach looks good in a military uniform but she looks good in almost anything.
- The Queen of Sheba Relaxes for the New Year
She deserves a break.
