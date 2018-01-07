All Points Bulletin: NEET – A Musical Dramedy

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- Best Animated Feature Films of 2017
A lovely video highlighting a selection of the year’s varied films.
- A Different Side of NEET
A short post about why Moriko from Recovery of an MMO Junkie is unique.
- What Happens After You Conquer the World
Jack Johnson’s life after he became the Heavy Weight Champion of thre world.
- Before the Musical
An Extra History intrevie with the author of the biography that inspired Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton musical.
- I Can’t Believe I Forgot to Link to This Before Now
Highly relevant to my interests. (Hint: It involves Hayate.)
Sherlock Holmes’s birthday was January 6th.
Advertisements