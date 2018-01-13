Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Fate/Grand Osechi

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Bibliographic Notes
Someone kindly summarised a bit of the history of Type-Moon.
- Do You Still Have Cash After New Years?
The Da Vinci and The 7 Counterfeit Heroic Spirits Rerun means you can try your luck at getting Jeanne d’Arc Alter again in the Japanese version of Grand Order.
- A Revolutionary Fate/Extra Opening
The new TV ad for Fate/Extra Last Encore.
- A Sneak Preview of the Empress
They are playing the first episode of Fate/Extra Last Encore in select theaters in Japan.
- Fate/Extella VS
Some more details about Fate/Extella Link have come out including a PvP mode.
- Meet the Newcomers
For some reason, Archer has a mullet in Fate/Extella Link,
- Shinjuku STYLE
Kotobukiya’s casual Jeanne d’Arc Alter figure is damn cool.
- Sister Noise
The artist behind the New Beginning CE posted full art of all three versions Jeanne d’Arc from the card on Twitter.
- Be “COOL” like Osakabehime
Unsurprisingly they are making real-life merchandise like the items in her room.
- Popular on Line
It seems the Grand Order stickers were some of the best-selling stickers on LINE last year.
- Nadeko Snake
The Miko ninja gets her chance to shine.
- Thunder in Paradise
More of the mink ninja.
- People Have Awakened to an Interested in a Very Different Marie Antoinette
That last panel has made people look at her very differently.
- Red Eyes, Take Warning
Arcueid can be dangerous.
- Embarrassed Alter
She can be flustered under the right circumstances.
- Prayer is the Last Resort of the Desperate
But those gacha rates are horrible.
- JK Power
Mordred and Osakabehime in school girl outfits.
- Katsushika Ōi is a Dangerous Lady
But that just makes her cooler.
- Today’s Menu for Chaldea Family
She has a lot of Servants to cook for.
