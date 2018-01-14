All Points Bulletin: The Health Benefits of Ghost Chai

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- Historical Evidence That The Universe Punishes Trolls
Khosrau Anushirawan does not just get back at Justinian he does it with style. And a bit of jerkiness.
- The Semiotic Ghosts of Mars
The Gernsback Continuum: Another William Gibson story that is not Neuromancer.
- I Assume Every Anime Podcast Eventually Does a Bubblegum Crisis episode
It is in the bylaws.
- Could you Make a Better Anime About Children’s Card Games?
Maybe?
- A Vento Aureo is On its Way
I’m excited!
- Tea or Chai?
An interesting and simple way to explain why some call it tea and some call it chai.
