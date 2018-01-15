S.W.A.T. Reviews: Winter 2018

Follow us directly, on Stitcher, or on iTunes

The premise of these reviews is simple: watch the first episode of a series and then immediately sit down to record a review mini-podcast. The reviews are five- to ten-minutes long and entirely off the cuff. As always we only review new shows (so no sequels or continuations) and try to avoid anything that just looks outright awful.

Sentence: Free to Go

First impressions of Pop Team Epic from Kamikaze Douga. It is streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and HIDIVE. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of A Place Further Than the Universe from MADHOUSE. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

Sentence: On Parole

First impressions of Darling in the Franxx from Studio Trigger and A-1 Pictures. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Record of Grancrest War from A-1 Pictures. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Working Buddies! from Tomovies. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Devilman Crybaby from Science Saru. It is streaming on Netflix. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Idolish7 from Troyca. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of School Babysitters from Brain’s Base. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens from Satelight. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

Sentence: Lock ‘Em Up and Throw Away the Key

First impressions of Hakyu Hoshin Engi from C-Station. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Ms. Koizumi Loves Ramen Noodles from Studio Gokumi. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD