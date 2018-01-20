Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Sister Act 2 – Back in the Habit

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- The English Chance to Woo Saber Bride
The Valentine’s Day event comes to the English Version of Grand Order.
- More like Juneish
It seems that we should expect the beginning of Cosmos in the Lostbelt more around June than in Spring proper.
- The True Battle Begins in the Summer
The full rollout of Fate/Grand Order Arcade will begin in the summer.
- For All the Legal Eagles
The second half of Fate/Apocrypha comes to Netflix on February 9.
- Is This a Cooking Anime?
With Today’s Menu for Emiya Family, the answer to that question is finally yes.
- Saber Alter’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives
The Ufotable cafe transforms itself once again for the Heaven’s Feel movie.
- Experience the Heat of Hell at AnimeJapan
This year’s AnimeJapan will be serving Mapo Tofu in honor of a certain corrupt priest.
- The Glasses of Olympia
Not to be outdone by the Blue Saber is seems that Nero is also getting a pair of designer glasses with her motif. They also hint that Tamamo glasses are on the way.
- Nero Sings
The Fate/Extra Last Encore ending single has a very special edition.
- LINE Did Not Forget Tsukihime
They are even making stickers for the seemingly constantly overlooked part of Type-Moon’s catalog.
- Send Cardboard Messages
You can do it with Fate/Apocrypha LINE stickers.
- Make the Switch
Fate/Extella is on sale at the Switch store this weekend.
- Now 100% Lovecraftian Canonical
A very unusual pair of ladies appeared on the cover sleeve for a Lovecraftian anthology in Japan.
- Of Course, Hokusai Would Choose Astolfo As a Subject
They know what sells.
- BUSTED
Musashi has some questions for Osakabehime.
- The Witch of 1999
I expected to see more art of Jeanne Alter now that she has an official new costume but such is life.
- Everyone Wants to Be a Santa
Even Nobunaga.
- The Portable Vitruvian Man
The pocket-sized DaVinci.
