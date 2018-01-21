All Points Bulletin: Ramen Plague

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- Unsolved Mysteries
OK, no, it isn’t the return of the beloved TV series. It’s a new show diving into the unsolved murders of Tupac and Notorious B.I.G.
- Tequila Ramen and More
Some unique ramen bowls in the Tokyo area.
- There Was a Time You Could Never Win the McDonald’s Monopoly Game
It turns out the person in charge of distributing the winning game pieces was scamming everyone.
- The Q&A about Q&A
The truth about Quality Assurance testing in games. As with most things it is somewhere in between the worst horror stories and the glossy fantasies.
- Everything to Everyone
The last Gibson story that is not Neuromancer : The Belonging Kind.
- Not Even the Plague Could Stop Him
Khosrau Anushirawan beats the Black Death but actual death is what kills his empire.
I took this picture at the Women’s March in NYC.
