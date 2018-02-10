Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: The Boundary of Emptiness

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- The Return of the Garden of Sinners
North America gets a chance to roll for Saber Shiki.
- Remember Man as you go by
As you are now so once was I
As I am now so shall you be,
Prepare yourself to follow me
The Japanese version of Grand Order is soon getting a rerun of the Kara no Kyoukai event as well.
- Megane Sisters
Rin and Sakura are getting themed glasses from Animegane thanks to the Heaven’s Feel movie.
- JapanExpo has the Goods
Sega has a Gudako figure and Extella heroine plushies.
- Both of them are Business in the Front and Party in the Back
Nero and Archer get highlights videos for Fate/Extella Link.
- Fate Converges at the Convince Store
Fate / EXTRA Last Encore, Fate / Apocrypha, and Fate / Zero all are getting merchandise at Lawson Convince Stores in Japan.
- Celebrate with Miss Hokusai
The strangest things are now using Grand Order characters.
- Save Your Quarters for July
Fate/Grand Order Arcade rolls out officially in late July.
- More Arcade News
A good deal of information about Fate/Grand Order Arcade is coming out of Japan Amusement Expo.
- Huntress Spotlight
Atalanta and Elizabeth Bathory in Fate/Grand Order Arcade.
- The Rider of Black is a Nendoroid
If you’re shocked that Astolfo is getting a Nendoroid then you’re not really paying attention to fandom.
- The Watch List Cafe
The various Machi ★ Asobi CAFEs in Japan will have a Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma Illya theme for Valentine’s Day.
- Is He the 666th Type-Moon Sticker?
LINE reminds us that Nrvnqsr Chaos is still a part of the Type-Moon universe.
- Medusa Always Looks Good
She just looks extra good with classes and a China dress.
- Whose Underwear is Under There?
You get an answer with Tamamo and Mash.
- The Staff that He Gave Me
Martha is always divine but she is doubly so here.
- The World’s Oldest Poisoner
She murders with style.
Advertisements