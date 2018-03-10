Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: The Salt Intensifies

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- First Luggage off the Lost Belt
Videos for the new Rider and Saber in the second Arc of Grand order are out. Let the speculation on their identities begin!
- You Were Expecting a New Male Servant but it Was Me Arthur Pendragon (Prototype)
The Chaldea Boys Collection 2018 event all exacerbated the recent salt around Grand Order events.
- An American Tail
The America chapter of Grand Order is coming to America.
- It’s Time to D-D-D-D-D-D-D-Duel
The first look at the upcoming Fate/Grand Order Duel board game.
- POWER, CHARISMA, CHARITY, AND BRAINS
Atilla, Iskandar, Karna, and Archimedes all get their moment in the spotlight with these new Fate/Extella Link trailers.
- Aniplex’s Many Flavors of Saber
The Aniplex booth at AnimeJapan 2018 has both the original flavor of Saber as well as Saber Code Red and Pitch Black Sakura.
- Cooking With Love
Everyone is making food for Valentines Day and White Day with new Today’s Menu for the Emiya Family merchandise.
- But the Soul Still Burns
Naturally, Jeanne d’Arc Alter is getting a Figma.
- You’re in the Desktop Amy Now
Artoria, Jeanne, and Mash are all being transformed into little Desktop Army 80mm figures.
- Girl’s Day Wishes
Of course, everyone wants Illya’s dreams to come true.
- People Will Even Gender Flip CEs
Don’t get me wrong the art is amazing but let the guys have their White Days CEs.
- Even More Fakers
But this time they are guys.
- So Smug You Could Melt
Everyone expected Artoria to get that final Strengthening Quest.
Advertisements