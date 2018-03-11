All Points Bulletin: Primetime Gladiatorial Combat

A look at the If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.

narutaki_icon_4040_round Kate’s picks:

  • Enjoyed Black Panther? Kickstart This!
    If you left Black Panther with a feeling of awe and wonder, think about contributing to this Kickstarter comics anthology campaign with stories about and written by African creators.
  • The Force Comes to Primetime
    I’m surprised it took this long for Disney to announce a live-action Star Wars TV show, but maybe that’s a good sign that it won’t be slapdash.

hisui_icon_4040_round Alain’s picks:

narutaki_icon_4040_round Look at this great cover.

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s