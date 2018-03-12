S.W.A.T. Review: B the Beginning March 12, 2018March 11, 2018 http://traffic.libsyn.com/reversethieves/SWAT_Review_-_B_the_Beginning.mp3 First impressions of B the Beginning from Production I.G. It is streaming on Netflix. DOWNLOAD Advertisements Inform others:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...