Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: The Super Rare Mysterious Heroine X

- No. No! That’s not True! That’s Impossible!
Saber Wars finally got a re-run in the Japanese Grand Order.
- Is Her Profile that of a Valkyrie?
There is a commercial for the Lost Belt Lancer.
- That Was a Surprise
It seems that Ashiya Dōman will be an Alter Ego class Servant in the Lost Belt.
- Knights and Little Girls
AnimeJapan 2018 is going to have a whole bunch of Grand Order related merchandise.
- Sherwood Forrest on the Moon
Robin Hood is the first mystery Servant revealed for Fate/Extella Link.
- Happy Housewife Tamamo Is Store Exclusive. Clever.
A look at the store exclusive costumes for Fate/Extella Link.
- Drinking with Hokusai
The Edomatsuri event in Tokyo Bay looks amazing.
- Take Home Some Hokusai Art
A look at the merchandise from the Edomatsuri event with some video links in the comment.
- Proof it is a Silly Place
A raw rip of the Camelot stage show.
- Everything is Sakura Colored
Newtype is releasing a mook for the Heaven’s Feel movie.
- An Alternative Beatury
Saber Alter is the subject of Takeuchi’s entry for the NewType calendar this year.
- Complements to the Chef
Some high praise for Today’s Menu for the Emiya Family.
- Audi Racers Become Magical Girls
The Audi Team DreamDrive has made their car Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma Illya themed.
- A New Hope
If you wanted to get Mysterious Heroine X.
