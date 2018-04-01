If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- A Serious Gundam Announcement
Remember what day it is.
- Not About Bank Robberies Committed by Surfers
How breakpoints can effect the feel of progression in game.
- It Takes Two Podcasts to Talk About Gypsy Avenger
It is time to fight the Kaiju with the power of podcasting.
- Detective Conan Returns!
The manga comes back from hiatus with even more Gundam references! The new story arc centers around the rivalry between Akai and Toru.
- Poco’s Udon World in Photos
Incredible photography of the sights and food from coastal Takamatsu and Shodoshima island in Japan.
The Power of Two:
