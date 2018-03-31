The March 2018 Line-Up

The Line-Up is a monthly rundown of new anime, manga, novel, and artbook licenses for the U.S. It also lists new streaming/broadcasting announcements and posted crowdfunding projects available to U.S. residents. And finally, it includes anime/manga projects and live-action anime/manga adaptation announcements from Japan.
New Licenses in the U.S.
- Abara – VIZ
- After the Rain – Vertical Inc.
- Alice or Alice – Sentai Filmworks
- Ao Haru Ride – VIZ
Only four years since the anime came out…
- Assassination Classroom – Funimation
- Beauty and the Beast Girl – Seven Seas
- Boogiepop (light novels) – Seven Seas
I am eager to be able to read this series again.
- Code Geass (compilation films) – Funimation
- Cutie Honey Universe – Sentai Filmworks
- The Dark Maidens – Vertical Inc.
- Devils’ Line – Sentai Filmworks
- Dragon Ball: That Time I Got Reincarnated as Yamcha! – VIZ
- Fireworks – GKIDS
- From Truant to Anime Screenwriter: My Path to “anohana” and “The Anthem of the Heart” – J-Novel Club
- Gantz G – Dark Horse
- GARO: Divine Flame – Funimation
- The Ideal Sponger Life – Seven Seas
- I Want to Eat Your Pancreas (manga) – Seven Seas
- I Want to Eat Your Pancreas (novel) – Seven Seas
That certainly is title you don’t casually forget.
- K: Seven Stories – VIZ
- Kabukimonogatari – Vertical Inc.
- Katanagatrai – Vertical Inc.
- Mobile Suit Gundam 00 – RightStuf
- Noah’s Notes – VIZ
- Now Loading . . . ! – Seven Seas
- Oops! I Messed Up and Made the Wrong Person Into a Magical Girl! – Seven Seas
- Radiant – VIZ
- Ran and the Gray World – VIZ
- Real Girl – Sentai Filmworks
- Record of Grancrest War (manga) – VIZ
- Satoko and Nada – Seven Seas
- Serial Killer Detective – Vertical Inc.
- Skip Beat! – RightStuf
- Star Ocean EX – Discotek
- Tada Never Falls In Love – Sentai Filmworks
- Tibetian Dog – Sentai Filmworks
Naoki Urasawa and Madhouse make an interesting combination.
- Total Eclipse of the Eternal Heart – Seven Seas
- Tokyo Underground – Discotek
- Welcome to Pia Carrot! 2 DX – Sentai Filmworks
- Ziga – VIZ
New Crowdfunding Projects
New Streaming or Broadcasting Announcements in the U.S.
- Crunchyroll Anime adding Magical Girl Boy, Gokudo, A Wind Named Amnesia, Night on the Galactic Railroad, Key the Metal Idol, Earl and Fairy, Street Fighter II, Seraph of the End, Rainy Cocoa, Mob Psycho 100 Reigen, Gad Guard, NO-RIN, Dance in the Vampire Bund, The Sacred Blacksmith, Last Exile: Fam, The Silver Wing, Heaven’s Lost Property, Dances with the Dragons, Isekai Izakaya, Food Wars! The Third Plate, Akira, ReLIFE (OVA), Hetalia, Full Metal Panic! The 2nd Raid, Shimoneta, Dragon Age, Wanna be the Strongest in the World (OVA), Tenchi Muyo! (films), Umamusume: Pretty Derby, Persona 5, Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online, Prison School, Castle Town Dandelion, Escaflowne: The Movie, The Melancholy of Haruhi-chan Suzumiya, Nyoron Churuya-san, Show By Rock!! Short!!, Baka and Test: Summon the Beasts (OVA)
- Crunchyroll Manga adding APOSIMZ, Farewell, My Dear Cramer, Our Precious Conversations, To Your Eternity, Toppu GP, Wave, Listen to Me!, Drifting Dragons, Grand Blue Dreaming, Devils’ Line
- HIDIVE adding Alice or Alice, Devils’ Line, Real Girl, Cutie Honey Universe, Tada Never Falls In Love
- Viewster adding Kaiba
- Weekly Shonen Jump USA adding Noah’s Notes, Ziga
New Anime and Manga Projects in Japan
- 3rd Season Announced for The Idolm@ster Cinderella Girls Gekijō
- Fate/Extella Game Getting Spinoff Manga
This is a Type-Moon title that might be too weird even for me.
- New Manga Koi Bakkari no Sekai de Watashi wa Kimi to Launching
- Aikatsu Friends! Manga Adaptation Announced
- Manga Adaptation Announced for Kiratto Pri Chan
- Arakure Knight: Remember Tomorrow Manga Starting
- New Manga from Devils and Realist Artist Beginning
- Penguin Highway Novel Getting Anime Film
Another anime based on the work of Tomihiko Morimi has my attention.
- Anime Green-lit for Kyoto Teramachi Sanjo no Holmes Mystery Novels
You have my attention.
- Original Anime Iroduku Sekai no Ashita Kara Revealed from P.A.Works
- Blackfox Original Anime Announced
- Jushinki Pandora Anime Getting 2 Spin-off Manga
- New OVAs Bundled with Seitokai Yakuindomo Manga
- Hotaru’s Way Manga-ka Launching New Series
- 2nd Season Announced for Ace Attorney Anime
Did the first season ever get any better?
- Mob Psycho 100 Spin-off Manga Starting
- Mamoru Oshii Directing Anime Film Adaptation of Chimera Novels
- Muhyo & Roji’s Bureau of Supernatural Investigation Anime Green-lit
- 2nd Season Announced for Mob Psycho 100
AKA One Punch Man methadone.
- Original Anime Project W’z Revealed
- TV Series Announced for Ongaku Shojo Idol Short
- Kishuku Gakko no Juliet Anime Revealed
- Cardfight!! Vanguard Gettig 2 New TV Anime
- 4th Season Coming for Lalala Lala-chan
- Anime Revealed for Usagi no Matthew
- Karakuri Circus Anime Green-lit
- 2 New Boogiepop Manga Starting
- New Boogiepop Anime Revealed
So much Boogiepop.
- Anime Announced for Seishun Buta Yaro Light Novels
- More OVAs Coming for Strike the Blood
- Manga Sequel Revealed for Dance in the Vampire Bund
Clearly we are being punished for our foul deeds.
- Ai to Aizawa Web Manga Launching
- The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar Light Novels Getting TV Anime
- Movie Revealed for Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress
- New Shinichiro Watanabe Anime Revealed
Yeah! And music centered!
- 3 New PSYCHO-PASS Movie Planned
- Original Anime Revisions Announced
- TV Anime Coming for Back Street Girl Comedy Manga
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Light Novels Anime Green-lit
- Children’s Books Waka Okami wa Shogakusei! Getting TV Anime
- Bungo Stray Dogs Movie Getting Manga Adaptation
- Ahare! Meisaku-kun Anime Getting 3rd Season
- Anime Green-lit for Hi Score Girl
Sure to be the next darling of the internet.
- Han-Gyaku-Sei Million Arthur MMORPG Getting TV Anime
- Anime Revealed for Horror Manga Happy Sugar Life
- Anime Shorts Ore-tacha Yokai Ningen Getting New Series
- Ten Count BL Manga Anime Announced
- 5th Series of Future Card Buddyfight Revealed
- Lord of Vermilion Game Getting Anime Adaptation
- Sequel Announced for Frame Arms Girl
- Smartphone Game Magatsu Wahrheit Anime in the Works
- Dakaretai Otoko 1-i ni Odosarete Imasu BL Anime Announced
- Original Anime Phantom of the Twilight Revealed
- New Anime Announced for Kaiju Girls Franchise
- Multimedia Project Lapis Re:LiGHTs Announced
- BL Manga Yarichin Bitch-bu Bundling OVA
- The Thousand Musketeers Game Getting Anime
This feels like the companion piece to Million Arthur.
- Comedy Manga Ms. Vampire Who Lives in My Neighborhood Anime Green-lit
- New Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Anime Revealed
This was an unexpected well to go back to. Are we getting more Slayers soon?
- Manga Adaptation Starting for New Gegege no Kitaro Anime
- Sirius the Jaeger Original TV Anime Project Announced
- Robot Girls NEO Anime Shorts Revealed
- New Anime Akanesasu Shojo Green-lit
- Babylon Novels Getting TV Anime
- Anime Green-lit for Vinland Saga
The hype is real!
- New Dororo Anime in the Works
One of my favorite Tezuka stories and MAPPA is involved so I’m very excited!
- New Afro Tanaka Manga Starting
- Studio Ponoc Reveals Anime Short Anthology
- Karakai Jozu no Takagi-san Manga Getting OVA
- 5th Season Announced for Ponkotsu Quest Anime Shorts
- Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu Comedy Anime Green-lit
- Ichigo Takano Launching New Manga Series
Ooh! I’m just about to pick-up Dreamin’ Sun as well!
- Maid Sama! Getting Special Manga Chapter
- Sequel Green-lit for Working Buddies!
New Live-Action Adaptations of Anime and Manga in Japan
- Patalliro! Getting a Live-action Film
- TV Series Announced for Romance Manga Parfait Tic!
This is a surprise since the series has been finished for a good while.
- Movie Revealed for Kaa-san ga Donna ni Boku o Kirai Demo Manga
- Gedo no Uta Crime Manga Getting Film
- Movie Announced for Waiting for Spring Shojo Manga
Have been planning to read this manga for a while, this might be the motivation I need!
- Touken Ranbu Franchinse Getting Movie
- Film Revealed for Omaera Zenin Mendokusai!
- Miyamoto kara Kimi e Manga Getting Live-Action Series
- Series Announced for Love Rerun Manga
- The Almost Got Laid Committee Manga Getting TV Series
- TV Series Announced for Sachiiro no One Room Manga
- In This Corner of the World Live-Action TV Series Announced
- New Kyou Kara Ore Wa!! TV Series Revealed
