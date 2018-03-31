Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Palpable Anticipation

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- A New Omen Appears
This time it is Fate/Grand Order: Gutentag Omen Adios.
- Hail to the King, Baby
I had to start by mentioning that the 30th was Ayako Kawasumi’s birthday.
- A Cold Day in Hell
They had a partial preview of the trailer for the new singularity in Grand Order at AnimeJapan.
- A Picture Diary
Some great pictures from AnimeJapan.
- I Assume This Means Sieg Will be the Charity Servant
The long-awaited Fate/Apocrypha event is on its way to Grand Order.
- Tamamo Vitch Confirmed?
The new poster for the Lost Belt shows off the last two signature Servants for the arc.
- Definitely a Tamamo
The final reveal of the signature Lost Belt Berserker and Assassin.
- Can We Get This Escape Room?
There is going to be a Sherlock Holmes themed Grand Order escape room in Japan.
- Sherlock Makes Beautiful Music
The second Grand Order soundtrack is out.
- Even More Surprising
Gilles de Rais and Lancelot were even more unexpected additions to Fate/Extella Link. I am a little sad they did not use Nightingale.
- The Last Secret
Who will the Ruler be?
- Astolfo/Extra
It should be no surprise that Astolfo is getting an extra story with the second Fate/Apocrypha box set.
- You Don’t Have to Hard Sell Saint Martha
The new Fate/Grand Order Arcade trailer shows a lot more Servants that are in the game along with the main theme of the game.
- 3D Reality Marble
EMIYA’s noble Phantasm in Fate/Grand Order Arcade.
- Beauty and the Beast
The Noble Phantasm of Saint Martha and Hercules in Grand Order.
- The Starting Lineup
Some nice pictures of some of the figures you can get in Fate/Grand Order Duel.
- Just So You Know
The Fate/Grand Order Duel figures will be in Blind Boxes.
- How to Do The Running Man
Jouji Nakata is a fun guy.
- Dark Wisdom
Learning with Manga is sometimes is a little too truthful.
- Power of the Goddess
Ishtar makes it to her Nendoroid form.
- A Day at the Races (Side Two)
Chole gets her own race queen figure.
- Her Figure needs a Stong Stand
Minamoto no Raikou’s figure from Bellfine is up for preorder.
- Care to Dance?
You can also preorder the Jeanne Alter dress figure from Max Factory.
- Who Could it Be?
Caster Scáthach or is it Aífe?
- April Showers Bring Olga Marie Flowers
Gone but not forgotten.
- Chaldea Cards
A nice illustration of a scene from Enkidu’s recent interlude.
- I Hope I Can Pull Her This Time
Musashi comes up again being in the Lost Belt trailer.
