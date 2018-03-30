Most Wanted: March 2018

In these posts, we’ll highlight some of our recommended new U.S. manga and anime releases. The Line-up posts have helped record what gets licensed (among other things), while Most Wanted will help to record when those licenses actually come out. We might even throw in a light novel or game from time to time.
These lists are as much for you as they are for us. Let us know what you are most looking forward to picking up!
- ACCA 13 Territory Inspection Department vol. 2
- Ace of Diamond vol. 9
- Anonymous Noise vol. 7
- Barakamon vol. 15
- Chihayafuru S2 BD
- Dragon Half Omnibus vol. 1
The manga that spawned a beloved OVA of the 90s; how does it measure up? I can’t wait to find out!
- Giant Killing vol. 11
- Haikyu!! vol. 21
- Land of the Lustrous vol. 5
- Mobile Suit Gundam UC BD
- My Brother the Shut In vol. 3
- One-Punch Man vol. 13
- To Your Eternity vol. 3
