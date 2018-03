Ongoing Investigations: Red-colored Elegy, Lu Over the Wall, Generally Cute, Free! Take Your Marks, The Great Passage.

Song: The Great Passage OP “Shiokaze” by Taiiku Okazaki

Food for Thought: What unfinished anime would you like to see more of?

Topics: Kunihiko Ikuhara Reveals Sarazanmai Anime, Shinichiro Watanabe Reveals Carol & Tuesday Anime, HIDIVE Comes Out of Beta, My Anime List Adds Digital Manga Store, Digital Manga Sales Beat Print for the First Time.

