All Points Bulletin: Street Food for Androids

- BYOD
One movie theater celebrated the opening of Isle of Dogs by inviting dogs to come with their owners! I am sooo happy I’m seeing this movie tomorrow.
- Celebrate Ramen with a New Shirt
UNIQLO is releasing a new line of ramen-tastic printed t-shirts.
- End of Empire
A look at the final days of Genghis Khan.
The effect that Pseudoscience had on science fiction.
- True Sacrifice
How NieR: Automata actually makes you sacrifice as opposed to the simple chartiable mechanics in other games.
- Robotech Ruins Everything
The death of the Robotech RPG Tactics game and some possible alternatives.
