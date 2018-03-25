All Points Bulletin: Street Food for Androids

A look at the If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.

narutaki_icon_4040_round Kate’s picks:

  • BYOD
    One movie theater celebrated the opening of Isle of Dogs by inviting dogs to come with their owners! I am sooo happy I’m seeing this movie tomorrow.
  • Celebrate Ramen with a New Shirt
    UNIQLO is releasing a new line of ramen-tastic printed t-shirts.

hisui_icon_4040_round Alain’s picks:

narutaki_icon_4040_round DOGS!

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s