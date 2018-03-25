All Points Bulletin: Street Food for Androids

A look at the If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.

Kate’s picks:

BYOD

One movie theater celebrated the opening of Isle of Dogs by inviting dogs to come with their owners! I am sooo happy I’m seeing this movie tomorrow.



One movie theater celebrated the opening of Isle of Dogs by inviting dogs to come with their owners! I am sooo happy I’m seeing this movie tomorrow. Celebrate Ramen with a New Shirt

UNIQLO is releasing a new line of ramen-tastic printed t-shirts.

Alain’s picks:

DOGS!