Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Medb in the Franxx

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday.
Just a Heads Up. Next Week’s Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup will probably be a little late as I want to make sure I can link to whatever they are doing for April Fool’s this year.
- An Unexpected Duo
The Lost Belt Caster and Archer videos were released. The new Archer looks cool but was completely overshadowed by Caster Scáthach (or maybe Caster Aife.)
- Tamamo Vitch Confirmed?
A Japanese writer wrote up a brief overview of the Type-Moon booths at AnimeJapan this year. There are some interesting merchandise and displays. He also has a brief description of the exclusive video they only showed to people who visited the booth at the convention. Hopefully, we will get an English version of this soon.
- A Fearsome Lineup
AnimeJapan had huge banners with full body pictures of all the Lost Belt Masters and some of the Servants.
- Run for Your Life
You can now play the RUN RUN LANCER game from the Heaven’s Feel box set on the web.
- I Think Most People Were Surprised by Darius III
Arjuna and Darius III were announced as two new Servants in Fate/Extella Link.
- Voice of the Master
Famitsu has some info on Fate/Extella Link including the fact that the male and female protagonists will be voiced for the first time.
- That Seems a Bit … Skimpy for Her
The released a whole trailer for the costume where you can dress Artoria in Attila’s signature outfit in Fate/Extella Link.
- Phantom of the Opera: Arcade Mode
Phantom of the Opera gets a real upgrade to his Noble Phantasm in Fate/Grand Order Arcade.
- Lets Go to Burning Man
Caster Cu Chulain shows off his Noble Phantasm from Fate/Grand Order Arcade as well.
- Ultimate Sony Team-Up
AnimeJapan also had a big banner of Grand Order characters using Sony products.
- Everyone is Watching Mash
That is an expensive Grand Order watch.
- Eat Like Artoria
You can now buy Excalibur silverware.
- This Actually Belongs Here
428: Shibuya Scramble got an English trailer. Remember this game has a scenario written by Kinoko Nasu and Takashi Takeuchi so it might be worth playing just to read that part.
- Fakers Wanted
Apparently Fate/Strange Fake is the 2nd most requested title to get an Anime adaptation at AnimeJapan.
- Memories of Babylon
Someone put a nice bit of effort into illustrating some of the key moments in the Babylon singularity.
- New Years Chaos
The Japanese Servants let loose with the New Year.
- Class Change in Limbo
He made everyone think he was just a Caster but then he pops up as an Alter Ego.
- I’m Not Sure you Fit in Those
Artoria Lancer crams herself into Lily’s outfit.
- Metal Gear Solid VI: Paraíso By The Dashboard Light
Tactical Stealth Action.
- One Hot Summer
I think players would be happy with a summer version of Tomoe Gozen.
