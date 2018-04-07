Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Kinoko Nasu’s Amadeus

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- The Winds of Winter Are Here
By that, I mean the 1st Lostbelt chapter, not the 6th A Song of Ice and Fire book.
- The Depths of the Salt Mines
Da Vinci & the 7 Counterfeit Spirits comes to Nother America.
- Just the Numbers Ma’am
The full numbers on banner rates are now available for Grand Order.
- An IntermIssion for the Last Encore
Fate/Extra Last Encore is getting a special in July.
- Link to the Future
They have posted the opening to Fate/Extella Link.
- The Missing Link
The new Ruler came a quite a surprise to everyone expecting Amakusa Shirou.
- Mikon and Umu with Glasses
The women of Fate/Extella inspire some custom glasses. There are sadly no Atilla frames.
- It Turns out Type-Moon Fans Can Have a Sense of Humor
A collection of some of the best Type-Moon related jokes from April Fools this year.
- The Pros Do Their Thing
ANN did a round-up of what many of the anime companies in Japan did for April Fools day.
- They Missed One
ANN missed the Mushroom Art Gallery on the main Type-Moon website.
- Sweetness and Lightning
I would love to see this chapter on Today’s Menu for the Emiya Family,
- Dance the Night Away
What a stunning Jeanne Alter figure from Max Factory.
- Deadly Bunny
Fans would do quite a bit to get a bunny Scáthach.
Advertisements