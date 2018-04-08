All Points Bulletin: Ursula LeGuin’s Secret Love Live! Fan Fiction

A look at the If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- Fanbase Press A New Way of Doing Business
Small and extremely fan-focused, this comic publisher is gaining traction.
- Love Live! Personality Test
I am a big fan of Gretchen Rubin’s Four Tendencies personality framework, so I was amused to see this post putting the girls of Love Live! into the appropriate categories.
- All Geeks Considered Hates Teenagers
Remembering Ursula LeGuin with a conversation about A Wizard of Earthsea and The Dispossessed.
- Why Do People Hate Season 2?
Oldtaku no Radio attempts to answer that question while reviewing both seasons of The Eccentric Family.
- Utterly Out There
The even weirder forgotten foundations of science fiction.
- Vikings vs. Englishmen
Alfred the Great. vs. Guthrum of the Danelaw.
Sports manga sale on Comixology until April 9th!
