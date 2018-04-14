Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Warmth in the Tundra

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- You Don’t Have to Worry About Grand Order Ending Anytime Soon
It is doing fine.
- The Link has Extended to North America
Fate/Extella Link will be released in English this winter.
- Justice for All
The opening of Fate/Extella Link has been unveiled.
- The Gangs All Here
With the main lineup revealed (there could always be a secret character or two), Fate/Extella has a new trailer featuring all the Servants.
- It Has Been 6 Years
One day Mahou Tsukai no Yoru will get an anime.
- It’s Not Over Yet
They are going all out for the release of the Fate/Apocrypha Epilogue event.
- Essential Details
People need to know what was cut from Lostbelt Assassins tail wiggle.
- Hardly the Most Popular Servants
Leonidas And Caligula will be in Fate/Grand Order Arcade.
- Forge of Saints
I can’t remember if I already posted this but I will put it up just in case. After tackling Excalibur the Men at Arms crew takes on Jeanne d’Arc’s lance.
- Memories of Russia
The artists for the first Lostbelt chapter celebrate the release of the story with some additional art.
- Art of the Lostbelt
Seven Lostbelt Masters means 7 times the art.
- Killer Tie
Dress to impress with a Gáe Bolg power tie.
- A Power Couple
The fans seem to like the Anastasia and Kadoc pairing.
- Forgotten Maids
Hisui and Kohaku still live in our hearts!
- Warm in the Winter
Lancer Artoria is always warm no matter where she goes.
