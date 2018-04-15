All Points Bulletin: Empire of Donuts

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.

Alain’s picks:

Kate’s picks:

20th Anniversary Harry Potter Book Covers

Brian Selznick’s artwork for each are incredible on their own, but they go a step-above by being interconnected!



Brian Selznick’s artwork for each are incredible on their own, but they go a step-above by being interconnected! Apparently the Simpson’s Donut is White Chocolate Truffle Strawberry

It is sort of shocking it hasn’t been an official product sooner.

Another legitimate excuse for Type-Moon art. This time Katsushika Ōi lets me get away with it: