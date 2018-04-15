All Points Bulletin: Empire of Donuts

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- The Movie so Good they Became Grand Order Servants
Oldtaku no Radio watched Miss Hokusai which is currently streaming on Netflix.
- They Should Make this Guy into a Grand Order Servant as Well
Type-Moon fans will get that Eric Bloodaxe joke.
- The Heart of Darkness
History on Fire and The Martyrmade Podcast join forces to examine what happens when American troops lose their humanity. They then talk with the host of The Jocko Podcast to try to come to some sort of theories on honor, depravity, and the line between them.
- On a Lighter Historical Note
Mostly because even with wars of succession against sorcerers this is a lighter story. This looks at the founding of The Empire of Mali.
- 20th Anniversary Harry Potter Book Covers
Brian Selznick’s artwork for each are incredible on their own, but they go a step-above by being interconnected!
- Apparently the Simpson’s Donut is White Chocolate Truffle Strawberry
It is sort of shocking it hasn’t been an official product sooner.
Another legitimate excuse for Type-Moon art. This time Katsushika Ōi lets me get away with it:
Advertisements