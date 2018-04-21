Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Great Tang Records on the Western Regions

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- What Inspires the Masters
A wonderful collection of the series that have inspired Nasu and Takeuchi.
- Going West Again
The Journey to The West event comes again to Grand Order.
- More Sieg For Everyone
Some more details about the broadcast that will announce the Apocrypha event in Grand Order.
- Through a Glass Darkly
A dark look at Grand Order and Gudako.
- Welcome Back to Zero
North America get a crack at the Accel Zero event for Grand Order.
- Who Wore it Best?
The results of player’s favorite Mystic Codes in Grand Order.
- The Madness Spreads
The English version of Grand Order is now available in Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Australia.
- Elementary, My Dear
More details about the Escape from Baker Street escape room for Grand Order.
- The Song of Roland
While he has been seen for a while young Charlemagne finally get an intro video.
- All the Little Details
Of course, there are a bunch of extra for getting Fate/Extra Last Encore on a disc.
- The Highest Quality Saints
Variable Action Heroes DX is the high-end Jeanne d’Arc figure with a real-life Nero Fest.
- Saber and the Holograms
The Gacha: now is card form.
- The Graduates
The students of Fate/Stay Night eventually have to become adults.
- Frozen Land of the Yaga
More art of the first Lost Belt.
- Unsurprisingly Popular
Shockingly people like the idea of Scáthach in a bunny outfit.
- Dango Delight
Miyamoto Musashi knows how to enjoy herself.
- 3 of 9
Six more tails to see.
