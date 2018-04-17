S.W.A.T. Reviews: Spring 2018

Follow us directly, on Stitcher, or on iTunes

The premise of these reviews is simple: watch the first episode of a series and then immediately sit down to record a review mini-podcast. The reviews are five- to ten-minutes long and entirely off the cuff. As always we only review new shows (so no sequels or continuations) and try to avoid anything that just looks outright awful.

Sentence: Free to Go

First impressions of Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku from A-1 Pictures. It is streaming on Amazon Prime. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Golden Kamuy from Geno Studio. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of You Don’t Know Gunma Yet from Asahi Productions. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These from Production I.G. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Megalobox from TMS Entertainment. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Gegege no Kitaro (2018) from Toei Animation. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Crossing Time from Ekachi Epilka. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Lupin III Part 5 from Telecom Animation Film. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

Sentence: On Parole

First impressions of Isekai Izakaya: Japanese Food from Another World from Sunrise. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Magical Girl Ore from Studio Pierrot. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Gurazeni: Money Pitch from Studio Deen. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

Sentence: Lock ‘Em Up and Throw Away the Key

First impressions of Fist of the Blue Sky: Regenesis from Polygon Pictures. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Kakuriyo Bed & Breakfast for Spirits from Gonzo. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Dances with the Dragons from Seven Arcs Pictures. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Comic Girls from Nexus. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD