Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Battle Spirits Meets Baker Street

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Murder Most Foul
Grand Order is having a proper murder mystery in the game and bringing back Sherlock Holmes for good measure.
- Time to Bully the Oni
The English version of Grand Order gets their chance to beat up Ibaraki Douji for fun and prizes.
- Great Kings Fighting on the Front
Arjuna and Darius III get their spotlight trailers for Fate/Extella Link.
- Racing for the Umbral Stars
There is some nice Arco Wada art on these cars for Fate/Extella.
- Heaven and Hell
Mozart and Carmilla show off their Nobel Phantasms form Fate/Grand Order Arcade.
- A Foreboding Omen
The English trailer for [Heaven’s Feel] I.presage flower.
- Fashionable Masters and Servants
A little more about the Journal Standard promotion for the Heaven’s Feel movies.
- Dancing for Your Dinner
Today’s Menu for the Emiya Family gets some publicity at the Awa Dance Festiva.
- Five Years Plus
Celebrating its fifth year anniversary the Aniplex+ website is having a bit of a celebration including all new Grand Order merchandise and changing the automated voice for their after-hours phone service to Sakura Matou. You can also suggest new merchandise to them on Twitter so now is your chance to get some love for your favorite obscure character.
- Nasu Remembers Sakura
He sent out a little message to celebrate the release of the first Heaven’s Feel movie.
- Friendship Among Delinquents
In a Grand Order school manga, they would all be delinquents.
- She Can Also Be a Good Student
I assume she is joining the Sakuragaoka High School Light Music Club.
- This Picture Pleases Me
That should be no surprise.
