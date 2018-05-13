All Points Bulletin: Secret Technique of Vomitoriums

A look at the If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.

Kate’s picks:

Lost Decades of America

A look at how Japan’s bubble burst which left more than a generation of young people left adrift is eerily similar to the view of American Millennials.

A look at how Japan’s bubble burst which left more than a generation of young people left adrift is eerily similar to the view of American Millennials. Learn the Secret Technique of Fist of the North Star Manga

Now you can join manga creator Buronson’s 100-Hour Manga Academy

Alain’s picks:

No regrets.