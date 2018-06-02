Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Nerf Chloe

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Westward Ho!
The infamous Journey to the West event comes to the English version of Grand Order.
- Swimming! Magnificent, Too Magnificent!
Fate/Extella Link is getting more summer DLC costumes.
- Systems Exposed
There are some new videos showing off the new gameplay for Fate/Extella Link.
- The Real Lunar Grail War
This longer video focuses of the new multiplayer aspects of Fate/Extella Link.
- A Transition of Power
Yoshiki Kanou has become the Creative Director of Grand Order.
- Hit by a Semi
That is one way to see the second half of Fate/Apocrypha.
- Legend of the Gold Watch of Babylon
Seiko made a Gilgamesh themed watch. There are also Artoria and Mash themed watches.
- Too Cool For School
Hakuno Kishinamihas some sass.
- Lady Chacha vs. the World
The world might be in trouble.
- The Forgotten
Some love for the No Name Assassin.
Advertisements