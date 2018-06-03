All Points Bulletin: Blockchain Anime

.

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.

Alain’s picks:

Kate’s picks:

New Anime Studio Opens

A joint venture for anime, pachinko, and video games. It’ll be exciting to see what their first works will be!

A joint venture for anime, pachinko, and video games. It’ll be exciting to see what their first works will be! New Kitty Pryde Story

A summer camp story about teenage Kitty Pryde by Seanan McGuire sounds delightful. I’ve fallen neatly in love with McGuire’s writing since reading Every Heart a Doorway so I look forward to her short X-Men story.



Lupin is definitely a series still appears as the subject of Pachinko games: