All Points Bulletin: Blockchain Anime

- Hodl Game, Hodl Game, Hodl Game
Blockchain technology actually has fascinating applications outside of the current the cryptocurrency bubble.
- Mathemagical
A brief history of non-Euclidian geometry
- One Bloody Pub Brawl
Apparently, a single argument over a pint a bear led to a war between the student of Oxford and the surrounding town.
- New Anime Studio Opens
A joint venture for anime, pachinko, and video games. It’ll be exciting to see what their first works will be!
- New Kitty Pryde Story
A summer camp story about teenage Kitty Pryde by Seanan McGuire sounds delightful. I’ve fallen neatly in love with McGuire’s writing since reading Every Heart a Doorway so I look forward to her short X-Men story.
Lupin is definitely a series still appears as the subject of Pachinko games:
