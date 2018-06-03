All Points Bulletin: Blockchain Anime

.
hisui_icon_4040_round Alain’s picks:

 narutaki_icon_4040_round Kate’s picks:

  • New Anime Studio Opens
    A joint venture for anime, pachinko, and video games. It’ll be exciting to see what their first works will be!
  • New Kitty Pryde Story
    A summer camp story about teenage Kitty Pryde by Seanan McGuire sounds delightful. I’ve fallen neatly in love with McGuire’s writing since reading Every Heart a Doorway so I look forward to her short X-Men story. 

hisui_icon_4040_round Lupin is definitely a series still appears as the subject of Pachinko games:

