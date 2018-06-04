AnimeNEXT 2018: We Have 3 Minutes to Save AnimeNext

Since Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama seem to mostly be at AnimeNEXT to talk about their upcoming Ultraman project I figured I would make a color timer joke in honor of their visit.

Once again I am attending AnimeNEXT in Atlantic City. As always AnimeNEXT has a good mixture of Japanese and American guests as well as a solid foundation of fan-run panels and workshops. Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama are an excellent pair of Japanese production guests and Anime World Order will be flying in as featured panelists. It should be an educational time for everyone!

I will be doing a solo version of New Anime for Older Fans so it is all show only I have watched that I feel would be great for an older audience. I also played with the format a little bit so it will play a little differently than the versions of New Anime for Older Fans have in the past. With all new shows and a slightly tweaked flow but the same great concept, I think this year’s New Anime for Older Fans will be fun for everyone.

So if you attending the convention say hello and maybe we can all get White House Subs! If not I hope everyone looks forward to my convention reports over the next month.

I have panels! Attend them if you can!

Friday 06:00 PM – New Anime for Older Fans – Panel Room 319

My tentative schedule for the convention:

Friday

10:00 AM – Anime Before Astro Boy

11:30 AM – Shodo 101, Japanese Calligraphy

01:00 PM – Lesser Known Magical Girls: The good and the NO

02:15 PM – Anime in Non-Anime

03:30 PM – Pepakura: The Art of Papercraft

04:45 PM – Production IG Q&A

06:00 PM – New Anime for Older Fans

07:15 PM – 2017: Anime’s Turning Point

09:15 PM – Go Nagai in the USA (18+)

10:15 PM – Late Night With Anime: When, Why and How?

Saturday

10:00 AM – Literary Anime: Series that were Originally Light Novels

11:45 AM – Order Up: Cooking Manga/Anime

01:00 PM – Anime Killed the Manga Star

02:15 PM – Otome Games 101: Romance Delivered, On Demand!

03:00 PM – 39 Years of Gundam Anime: Omnibus Edition

04:00 PM – The Good Bad and Ugly in Anime

05:30 PM – ULTRAMAN feat. Kenji Kamiyama & Shinji Aramaki

07:30 PM – Bad Anime Bad!

11: 00 PM – 20 Contemporary Manga Recommendations For Grown Ups

(18+)

Sunday

10:00 AM – Jojo’s Posing School

11:00 AM – Gambling Anime: Raising the Stakes

12:30 PM – Macross: Musical Warfare

01:45 PM – A Brief History of the Edo Period