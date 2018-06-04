AnimeNEXT 2018: We Have 3 Minutes to Save AnimeNext

Since Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama seem to mostly be at AnimeNEXT to talk about their upcoming Ultraman project I figured I would make a color timer joke in honor of their visit.
Once again I am attending AnimeNEXT in Atlantic City. As always AnimeNEXT has a good mixture of Japanese and American guests as well as a solid foundation of fan-run panels and workshops. Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama are an excellent pair of Japanese production guests and Anime World Order will be flying in as featured panelists. It should be an educational time for everyone!
I will be doing a solo version of New Anime for Older Fans so it is all show only I have watched that I feel would be great for an older audience. I also played with the format a little bit so it will play a little differently than the versions of New Anime for Older Fans have in the past. With all new shows and a slightly tweaked flow but the same great concept, I think this year’s New Anime for Older Fans will be fun for everyone.
So if you attending the convention say hello and maybe we can all get White House Subs! If not I hope everyone looks forward to my convention reports over the next month.
I have panels! Attend them if you can!
Friday 06:00 PM – New Anime for Older Fans – Panel Room 319
My tentative schedule for the convention:
Friday
10:00 AM – Anime Before Astro Boy
11:30 AM – Shodo 101, Japanese Calligraphy
01:00 PM – Lesser Known Magical Girls: The good and the NO
02:15 PM – Anime in Non-Anime
03:30 PM – Pepakura: The Art of Papercraft
04:45 PM – Production IG Q&A
06:00 PM – New Anime for Older Fans
07:15 PM – 2017: Anime’s Turning Point
09:15 PM – Go Nagai in the USA (18+)
10:15 PM – Late Night With Anime: When, Why and How?
Saturday
10:00 AM – Literary Anime: Series that were Originally Light Novels
11:45 AM – Order Up: Cooking Manga/Anime
01:00 PM – Anime Killed the Manga Star
02:15 PM – Otome Games 101: Romance Delivered, On Demand!
03:00 PM – 39 Years of Gundam Anime: Omnibus Edition
04:00 PM – The Good Bad and Ugly in Anime
05:30 PM – ULTRAMAN feat. Kenji Kamiyama & Shinji Aramaki
07:30 PM – Bad Anime Bad!
11: 00 PM – 20 Contemporary Manga Recommendations For Grown Ups
(18+)
Sunday
10:00 AM – Jojo’s Posing School
11:00 AM – Gambling Anime: Raising the Stakes
12:30 PM – Macross: Musical Warfare
01:45 PM – A Brief History of the Edo Period