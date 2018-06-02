The May 2018 Line-Up

The Line-Up is a monthly rundown of new anime, manga, novel, and artbook licenses for the U.S. It also lists new streaming/broadcasting announcements and posted crowdfunding projects available to U.S. residents. And finally, it includes anime/manga projects and live-action anime/manga adaptation announcements from Japan.
New Licenses in the U.S.
- Accel World: Infinite Burst – VIZ
- Accel World (OVAs) – VIZ
- The Ancient Magus’ Bride (novels) – Seven Seas
I’m curious to see what other writers could do in the Ancient Magus’ Bride world.
- Angel Cop – Discotek
Oh boy.
- Batman and The Justice League – DC Comics
- Cardcaptor Sakura: The Sealed Card – Discotek
- Cat Girl Nuku Nuku – Discotek
- Dawn of the Mapmaker (light novel) – Cross Infinite World
- Devilman – Discotek
- Go with the Clouds, North by Northwest – Vertical Inc.
- Goblin Slayer: Brand New Day – Yen Press
- Gunparade March – Sentai Filmworks
- Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku – VIZ
- Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits – VIZ
- Kamikamikaeshi – Kodansha USA
- Karate Heat – Kodansha USA
- Kimi wo Shinryakuseyo! – VIZ
- Kino’s Journey – Vertical Inc.
Thankfully this series is out of the licensing limbo it used to be in.
- Law of Ueki – Discotek
- One-Punch Man (S2) – VIZ
- The Quintessential Quintuplets – Kodansha USA
- Ronja the Robber’s Daughter – GKIDS
- Scum’s Wish – Sentai Filmworks
- Those Summer Days – Kodansha USA
- Wild 7: Another – Discotek
New Crowdfunding Projects
New Streaming or Broadcasting Announcements in the U.S.
- Crunchyroll Anime adding Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202, Date A Live, WIXOSS, ISLAND, To Be Heroine, The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar, Scar-red Rider XechS, Pandora in the Crimson Shell, Saiki K., Prince of Stride, Record of Lodoss War (OVA), Code:Realize (OVA), Mind Game, A Letter to Momo, Welcome to THE SPACE SHOW, Patema Inverted, Code Geass: Akito the Exiled, Record of Lodoss War: Chronicles of the Heroic Knight, Shonen Maid Hyou-ka
- Crunchyroll Manga adding Domestic Girlfriend
- HIDIVE adding Glass Mask (1984), Land of the Lustrous
- Midnight Pulp adding Arcadia of My Youth, Toriko the Movie, Robot Carnival, Wicked City, Fist of the North Star, Street Fighter II
- Weekly Shonen Jump USA adding Momiji no Kisetsu, Kimi wo Shinryakuseyo!
New Anime and Manga Projects in Japan
- The Thousand Noble Musketeers Game Getting Manga
- 2 New Weekly Shonen Jump Manga Momiji no Kisetsu and Kimi wo Shinryakuse yo! Starting
- Creator of My Sweet Tyrant Launching New Manga
- Anne Happy Manga-ka Starting New Series
- Crows Tribute Project Announced
- Manga Adaptation Revealed for Kimi to Boku no Saigo no Senjō, Arui wa Sekai ga Hajimaru Seisen Light Novels
- DIVE!! Creator Beginning New Manga
- Spin-off 1-shot Announced for Captain Tsubasa
- Children’s Novel Bokura no Nanokakan Senso Getting Anime
- Original Anime Neko Kikaku Revealed
- New Digimon Project in the Works
- Conception: Ore no Kodomo wo Undekure! Game TV Anime Green-lit
- 2nd and 3rd Seasons Green-lit for BanG Dream!
- Ao-Natsu Manga-ka Launching New Series
- Movie Announced for Novel Boku wa Robot Goshi no Kimi ni Koi wo Suru
- The Great Passage Author’s Feel the Wind Novel Getting TV Anime
- New Movie Revealed for Monster Strike
- Pop Team Epic Net Anime Announced
More YouTube crimes.
- Manga Starting for Batman Ninja
- New Shinozaki Himeno no Koigokoro Q&A Manga Launching
- Akiko Higashimura Collaborating with Novelist Mariko Hayashi on New Manga
- New Manga Aguri to Tane Starting
- One Piece Spin-off Manga Chin Piece Beginning
Please let this be added to WSJ USA, I must see this parody manga.
- Anime Green-lit for The Promised Neverland
- Gundam Build Divers Getting Spin-off Manga
- Fantasy Manga Bestia Starting
- Shometsu Toshi Smartphone Game Getting TV Anime
- Manga Spin-off Announced for Eromanga Sensei
- Kannagi Creator Launching New Manga Series
I’m very cruious to see what she does now that she has recovered from her illness.
- Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki Anime Revealed
- New Code Geass Manga Starting
- Movie in the Works for World of Machida-kun
- Anime Announced for Naka no Hito Genome [Jikkyochu]
A streamer in peril!
- Ueno-san wa Bukiyo Getting Anime
- 2nd Season Green-lit for Ani ni Tsukeru Kusuri wa Nai!
- Anime in the Works for [New Life+] Young Again in Another World Light Novels
- Film Trilogy Announced for The Laws of the Universe
- Original Anime Chikyugai Shonen Shojo Revealed
- New Manga Wake Atte Kino Ubawaremashita Starting
- Cells At Work Spin-off Manga Launching
This takes place in a body that drinks and smokes too much among other things!
- 6th Season Announced for Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories
- Oshi ga Budokan Ittekuretara Shinu Getting Anime Adaptation
- Shaman King Getting Spin-off Manga
- OVA Announced for Golden Kamuy
New Live-Action Adaptations of Anime and Manga in Japan
- Tokyo Alien Bros. TV Series Announced
- New Movie Revealed for LDK
- Kaicho Shima Kosaku Getting New TV Special
- TV Series Green-lit for Kenko de Bunkateki na Saitei Gendo no Seikatsu
- Gambling Manga Tobaku Haoden Zero Getting TV Series
- Galaxy Express 999 Getting TV Series
How very unexpected! I wonder what the production sets are going to be like.
