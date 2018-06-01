Most Wanted: May 2018

In these posts, we’ll highlight some of our recommended new U.S. manga and anime releases. The Line-up posts have helped record what gets licensed (among other things), while Most Wanted will help to record when those licenses actually come out. We might even throw in a light novel or game from time to time.
These lists are as much for you as they are for us. Let us know what you are most looking forward to picking up!
- Ace of the Diamond vol. 11
- Anonymous Noise vol. 8
- Chihayafuru vol. 11
- GTO: Paradise Lost vol. 8
- Haikyu!! vol. 23
- Heaven’s Design Team vol. 1
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 3 Stardust Crusaders vol. 7 (hardcover)
- Kimi ni Todoke vol. 29
This cover gives me so many feels!
- Mary and The Witch’s Flower BD
- Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid vol. 6
- My Brother the Shut-in vol. 5
- My Hero Academia: Vigilantes vol. 1
- One Piece vol. 86
- One-Punch Man vol. 14
- Saint Seiya: Saintia Sho vol. 2
- Shojo Fight! vol. 3
I’ve been waiting for more of this!
- Sweetness and Lightning vol. 10
- Tsuki ga Kirei BD
One of the sweetest romance anime from last year.
