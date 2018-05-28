The Speakeasy #101: Gurazeni, Sword Art Online Alternative, Tada Never Falls in Love, Children of Whales, Legend of the Galactic Heroes, and Violet Evergarden

Kate is on vacation to Japan so that means we have another guest hosted podcast. This time we have on Ink and Jared of the Oldtaku no Radio Podcast on Ani-Gamers.com. They add their wizened otaku voices to this month’s discussion.

If you like them here then you can also check out Ink’s writing at Otaku USA and the Fandom Post plus at the same time, Jared also writes for Wave Motion Cannon and The Electrum Edition.

We also had interviews on the Electrum Edition. You can read Kate’s here and mine is here.

Ongoing Investigations:

Alain: Gurazeni: Money Pitch and Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online

Ink: Tada Never Falls in Love and Children of Whales

Jared: Legend of Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These and Violet Evergarden

Song: “Binary Star” by SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:Uru from Legend of Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These

Food for Thought: What historical figure would you base an anime or manga on?

Topics:

Jared:

Crunchyroll Adds Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 Anime

Masaaki Yuasa On His Creative Process For ‘Lu Over The Wall’

Ink:

Lu Over the Wall is opening in U.S. theaters today!

Rick and Morty get 70-episode order at [AS]

Alain:

“LUPIN THE 3rd PART 5” Shakes It Up with 7 Guest Screenwriters

Plucky Industry Pros of Musashino Return for “SHIROBAKO” Movie

