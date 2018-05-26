Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Bananarama

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- A Little Bit For Everyone
A look at a wide range of Fate figures from MegaHobby Expo 2018 .
- Being Small Isn’t Bad at All
This new Fate/Extella Link commercial is just 15 seconds long.
- The Star of Summer
Only a fool would assume that Fate/Extella Link would not have new DLC swimsuit costumes. The real question is are any of these going to make their way into Grand Order.
- Saints and Sinners
Saint George and Julius Caesar enter the fray of Fate/Grand Order Arcade.
- Freshly Pressed Dub
A look at the dub for the first Heaven’s Feel movie.
- No Rest for the Wicked
The English version of Grand Order is going right into the Journey to the West event. Good luck to everyone pulling for Xuanzang.
- Peeking in on the Conversation Between Kings
A sneak peek at the 6th Fate/Zero manga.
- A Mystery’s Afoot
More information about the first Grand Order escape room in Japan.
- Casual Friday Mordred
The new Mordred figure from Kotobukiya is up for preorder.
- The Prize of the Ulster Cycle
Sega is releasing a new prize figure of the Queen of the Land of Shadows.
- SHIN SEN GUMI!
When are we getting more than Okita and Hijikata?
- Sweet Dreams
Casko wants you to come to bed.
- Dio Santissimo Misericordia de mi
Watch out, Mozart.
- Time for Gym Class
Ready to sweat?
