Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Get Wild and Tough

- Here Comes the Pain
Camelot is coming to the North American Grand Order. Is everyone ready for the difficulty spike?
- Servants to Fashion
SuperGroupies is creating six outfits models after various Fate/Apocrypha Servants.
- Real Life Chaldea Lunchtime
Casual Mash gets a Nendoroid and a Figma.
- The Holy World Cup War
The next battle between servants can be on the soccer field.
- Delinquents
Time for Okita Alter to act up at school.
- Watch Out Nobu!
Akechi Mitsuhide is looking for you!
- How Much is that Assassin in the Window?
That dog is a man slayer!
- Peace and Love
The patriotic trio.
- Give Them The Double Deuce
Everyone is copying Ryoma and Oryou-san.
- Futakoi Alternative
It is time for Okita Alter to shine.
- Summer is Coming
Have you saved enough quartz?
330 Quartz and 21 tickets, hopefully that’ll be enough :P