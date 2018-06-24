All Points Bulletin: Technocratic Dinosaurs

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- Music of the Gems
A detailed analysis of the music of Land of the Lustrous.
- The Society of Ether Leaves the Technocracy
Relativity makes Non-Euclidian Geometry more than just an esoteric branch of mathematics.
- No Brand Heroes
Why procedurally generated games can feel so much more generic than they intend to.
- In 5 Years We Get Dinosaurs
Or maybe just the Chickensoraus.
- The New Faces of Disney and Pixar Animation
Exit John Lasseter, enter Jennifer Lee and Pete Docter.
