Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Everyone Wants Nitocris

- UMU Has Officially Arrived
Netflix is now playing Fate/Extra: Last Encore.
- Summer Heats up for North America
Welcome to the Blazing Fire that is Camelot.
- Casual Clothing for Your 3rd Anniversary
They have just released some of the art for Grand/Order’s 3rd-year anniversary.
- Travel For Summer Break with Riyo
The author of Learning with manga also released some new art for the 3rd anniversary which is being made into key chains.
- Lucky Dogs
For the 1st-anniversary celebration of the North American version of Grand Order AnimeExpo is getting some very neat swag.
- Servent Cops: Filmed on Location
On top of that AnimeExpo is getting merchandise with original Riyo art.
- Olga Marie Animusphere Is Also Lost
The Moonlight Lostroom Blu-rays have some nice original art.
- Salty Arcade Gacha
The full release of Fate/Grand Order Arcade will happen on July 26th alongside some associated physical goods.
- Techno Mash Welcomes You to the Lostbelt
Maaya Sakamoto’s single for the new Grand Order theme has artwork by Takashi Takeuchi.
- Link to Lunch
A sneak peek at what the Fate/Extella Link cafe will have.
- “Hot! Sluggish! Lazy!”
She might not like the heat but people loved Summer Fan enough to get a figure from Max Factory.
- It Was Bound to Happen
Since B-Full made an Illya swimsuit figure it was only a matter of time before they gave Miyu the same treatment.
- Intoxicating
Shuten Douji gets another figure and this one is from Max Factory.
- I Don’t Normally Endorse Bullying
But sometimes everyone can enjoy a little teasing.
- Summer Memories
While they are new to North America the original Summer Servants are almost nostalgic for Japan.
- Summer Summer Summertime
It is almost here.
- A Little BB in Everyone
More Servant mash-ups.
- Good Guda
A little Nobu goes a long way.
- Do You Want Good or Evil Sakura?
Summertime fun for Sakura and BB.
