Most Wanted: June 2018

In these posts, we’ll highlight some of our recommended new U.S. manga and anime releases. The Line-up posts have helped record what gets licensed (among other things), while Most Wanted will help to record when those licenses actually come out. We might even throw in a light novel or game from time to time.
These lists are as much for you as they are for us. Let us know what you are most looking forward to picking up!
- ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Department vol. 3
- Captain Harlock collection vol. 1
- Fate/Zero vol. 6
- Flying Witch vol. 6
- GTO: Paradise Lost vol. 9
- Haikyu!! vol. 24
- Kuroko’s Basketball omnibus vol. 12
- My Hero Academia vol. 13
- Princess Jellyfish vol. 9
- The Promised Neverland vol. 4
- To Your Eternity vol. 5
- Vinland Saga vol. 10
- Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku vol. 2
Advertisements