All Points Bulletin: I Was a E-Sports Kid

A look at the If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.

Kate’s picks:

Toys R Us Didn’t Have to Say Goodbye

Among some moving stories and great photos as Toys R Us stores close, it’s worth remembering that it didn’t have to happen the way it did.

Among some moving stories and great photos as Toys R Us stores close, it’s worth remembering that it didn’t have to happen the way it did. HYRULE Taste of the Wild: BOTW Cooking Fanzine

Alain’s picks:

Yummy!