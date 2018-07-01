All Points Bulletin: I Was a E-Sports Kid

A look at the If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- Toys R Us Didn’t Have to Say Goodbye
Among some moving stories and great photos as Toys R Us stores close, it’s worth remembering that it didn’t have to happen the way it did.
- HYRULE Taste of the Wild: BOTW Cooking Fanzine
- Pythagoras Was a Strange Dude to Say the Least
Some finals thoughts on the road to Non-Euclidian Geometry.
- So You Want To Be an E-Sports Star
I still can’t believes that is a thing.
- Hinamatsuri is Actually Good
A nice analysis of why Hinamatsuri is more than just a dumb comedy.
Yummy!
