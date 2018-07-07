Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Return of the CSB

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- The Proper Ending
There is a trailer for two-hour special that hopefully finishes up Fate/Extra Last Encore.
- The Joys of Bathing Rin
Some of the lottery prizes connected to Fate/Extra Last Encore.
- DLC That is Not Swimsuits
The First Special Set of Extella DLC is rather interesting.
- Summer Time Stores of the Moon Cell
Some summertime Fate/Extella Link merchandise from the Tree Village Cafe.
- Still Very Expensive
Aniplex is releasing an expensive but not as expensive box set for Kara no Kyoukai in English.
- Own the Future Flowers
Aniplex is also releasing the first Heaven’s Feel movie in English as well.
- Unsurprising but Reassuring
There will be a theater release of the second Heaven’s Feel movie in English in 2019 as well.
- Who is the Cannon Man?
It appears that the Next Lostbelt will come out before this year’s Summer event in Grand Order.
- Of Course, the Gilgamesh Meal Would Have Saffron Rice
A look at the meal selection for the 3rd Anniversary Grand Order Festival.
- I Want The FGO LA Playmat
Aniplex brought quite a bit of Fate related merchandise to Anime Expo this year. Hopefully, we will get a comparable amount at Otakon as well.
- Grand Order Hits LA
There are Grand Order commercials all over LA for Anime Expo.
- Have Mana, Will Travel
For the 3rd Anniversary of Grand Order, the Servants are on tour.
- More Vacation Buddies
A few more pieces of 3rd Anniversary art for Grand Order.
- More Proof that Grand Order Prints Money
It is not ALL Grand Order Profit but …
- Summoning the One You Want
A video showing off Artoria in Fate/Grand Order Arcade.
- The Other One
We also have Siegfried in Fate/Grand Order Arcade.
- What Disappoints You When It is Not a Servant
The initial CEs in Fate/Grand Order Arcade.
- Eating With EMIYA
Don’t worry. The new key visual confirms that we get to see Archer cook in Today’s Menu for the Emiya Family.
- Canaan Already Spoiled Some of This
428: Shibuya Scramble has an American release date! 2
- The Strongest Weakling
Aniplex is sharing a sneak peek at their upcoming Astolfo figure.
- No One Can Truly Own the Queen of Heaven
But you could purchase this Ishtar resin kit.
- Unleash the Beast
Only a fool would assume that no one would make a Dangerous Beast resin kit.
- King’s Signal Cannon
Orange Rouge is releasing a Caster Gilgamesh figure.
- The Meeting of the Married Couples
Less Common Than You Would Think in Type-Moon.
- The Many Ages of Illya
What if?
