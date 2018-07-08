All Points Bulletin: You Must Remember Mountain Dew

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- The Corps Is Mother, the Corps Is Father
Even in a sea of stinky episodes Babylon 5 manages to pull out a gem or two.
- The Reaper Blankets the World
The muddy origins of the 1918 Flu Pandemic.
- The Three Pillars
Writing in games mostly made up of these three elements.
- Is Mountain Dew KILLING YOUR SPERM?
A look at the old urban ledgend.
- Another Detective Conan Hiatus
This 7-week break is “for research” but there have been a lot of breaks over the last couple years.
- A New Season of You Must Remember This
The podcast that delves into classic Hollywood returns for a discussion of gossip and fact checking in a by-gone era.
Kate and I have been disucssing My Hero Acadmeia recently so it is on my mind:
Advertisements