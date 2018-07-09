Case Closed Reviews: Spring 2018

First impressions are great but what about our thoughts after we’ve watched an entire series week to week? We figured our listeners might want to hear our final impressions as well so we’ve created the Case Closed Review podcast. Just like the S.W.A.T. Reviews, these are mini-podcasts and completely off the cuff.

Final impressions of Megalobox from TMS Entertainment. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

Final impressions of You Don’t Know Gunma Yet from Asahi Productions. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

Final impressions of Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These from Production I.G. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

Final impressions of Card Captor Sakura: Clear Card from MADHOUSE. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

Final impressions of Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku from A-1 Pictures. It is streaming on Amazon Prime. DOWNLOAD

Final impressions of Golden Kamuy from Geno Studio. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

Final impressions of Crossing Time from Ekachi Epilka. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD