Case Closed Reviews: Spring 2018

First impressions are great but what about our thoughts after we’ve watched an entire series week to week? We figured our listeners might want to hear our final impressions as well so we’ve created the Case Closed Review podcast. Just like the S.W.A.T. Reviews, these are mini-podcasts and completely off the cuff.

Final impressions of Megalobox from TMS Entertainment. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

Final impressions of You Don’t Know Gunma Yet from Asahi Productions. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

Final impressions of Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These from Production I.G. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

Final impressions of Card Captor Sakura: Clear Card from MADHOUSE. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

Final impressions of Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku from A-1 Pictures. It is streaming on Amazon Prime. DOWNLOAD

Final impressions of Golden Kamuy from Geno Studio. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

Final impressions of Crossing Time from Ekachi Epilka. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.