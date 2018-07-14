Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Able Was I Ere I Saw Elba

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Arc de Triomphe de l’Étoile
It is another week until the next Lostbelt chapter but have a Napoleon to tide you over until then.
- Get Hype
Eternal Flame Century – Götterdämmerung: Nice Guy of Imperishable Flames is just around the corner.
- So Much Anniversary News
An attempt to sum up the Grand Order news from Anime Expo
- The Duel Comes to America!
We are getting Fate/Grand Order Duel not that long after Japan. Crazy.
- Can You use this to Summon Shigeru Akagi as an Avenger?
A nice look in English at the Fate/Extella Link Mahjong Set.
- Catch the Butterfly
Tickets for the second Heaven’s Feel movie go on sale in Japan on August 4th.
- More Videos from Arcadia
With the full release just around the corner, they are pumping out the character trailers of Fate/Grand Order Arcade.
- More Casual Fate Fashion
Avail has a whole new line of Grand Order themed clothing.
- Don’t Work Him to Death
Please spare the life of this Caster Gilgamesh figure.
- Fond Memories of the Past
Previous Summers were hot and cool.
- Visions of Possible Futures
Could any of these be in store for us this year?
- This Is So Sad. Alexa Play An Extra Life With Anyone She Wants.
Poor Tamamo.
Advertisements