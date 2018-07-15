All Points Bulletin: The 47 Jane Austens

A look at the If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.

Kate’s picks:

To Complete the Jane Austen Library

PBS Masterpiece has announced a new miniseries which will adapt and attempt to complete the unfinished final Jane Austen story Sanditon.



Alain’s picks:

The 47 Ronin: Heroes or Villains?

As with most things in history it is a bit hard to definitively give an answer to that question.

How Much is too Much?

It can be hard to balance randomness in games but it is an important path to walk with forethought.

Flu Poems

The 1918 Flu Pandemic begins to devastate the battlefields of WWI.

Octopath Traveler released!