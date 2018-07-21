Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: The Valkyries Are Close to Maximum Takashi Takeuchi

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Grand/Order Ragnarök
The Newest Lostbelt introduces some long-delayed Servants from the original data mine. Also, it lets Takeuchi indulge in his Valkyrie fetish.
- The Art of Ice
Some nice art from the team that world on the latest chapter of Grand Order.
- Anne Bonny, Caligula, and Some Other Dude Get Interviewed
I admit those two Servants are hardly what those voice actors are known for but Ayako Kawasumi and Satoshi Tsuruoka are far better known as Saber and Gilles de Rais/Arash. They were interviewed along with Yosuke Shiokawa at Anime Expo and spoke a bit about their experiences with Grand Order.
- Tamamo Gets Even More Magical
Fate/Extella has a new set of globe-trotting costumes.
- Growing Your Library
Fate / Grand Order Material V, Lord El-Melloi II Case Files volume 8, and Fate/EXTRA Last Encore Draft Scenario Collection “Last Encore Your Score” were all recently announced.
- Another Mixed Bag
The third set of Fate/Grand Order Duel figures is another mixed bag of Servants you want and duds. True Gacha.
- Close to the Finish Line
Some more characters introductions for Fate/Grand Order Arcade as the full release is just around the corner.
- A Classic
Emily Bushman Makes the Hamburger steak from Today’s Menu for the Emiya Family.
- Hell’s Angel
How do you make the Saber Motored Cuirassier figure cooler? Make it an Alter.
- Going West for the Summer
Xuanzang must journey to India to find enlightenment at the beach.
- Summer is So Close
People are thirsty for new summer Servants but still have time to enjoy the old ones.
