All Points Bulletin: Feminist Mecha

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- It Looks Like I Accidentally Skipped Ergo Proxy
Until I go back and listen to the Ergo Proxy podcast you can instead enjoy the classic anthology movie Robot Carnival.
- Robots Invade California
The Cockpit breaks down the mecha news that came out of Anime Expo 2018.
- The Art of Not Being There
Ma and game design.
- The Father of the Three Laws
Isaac Asimov leaves his mark of science fiction.
- The Next Mutation
It turns of the 1918 Flu Pandemic could actually get worse.
- Mari Okada Interviewed on Cartoon Brew
She discusses the transition from writer to director with her new film Maquia.
- The Tornadoes are Feminists
A Brilliant look at the 90s film Twister.
I found these just looking for mecha pictures. It is so Alain.
Advertisements