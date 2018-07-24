S.W.A.T. Reviews: Summer 2018

Follow us directly, on Stitcher, or on iTunes

The premise of these reviews is simple: watch the first episode of a series and then immediately sit down to record a review mini-podcast. The reviews are five- to ten-minutes long and entirely off the cuff. As always we only review new shows (so no sequels or continuations) and try to avoid anything that just looks outright awful.

Sentence: Free to Go

First impressions of Anglomois: Record of the Mongol Invasion from NAZ. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Cells at Work! from David Productions. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Hanebado! from Toho Animation. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Banana Fish from MAPPA. It is streaming on Amazon Prime. DOWNLOAD

Sentence: On Parole

First impressions of Holmes of Kyoto from Seven. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Angels of Death from J.C. Staff. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Planet With from J.C. Staff. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of We Rent Tsukumogami from Telecom Animation Film. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Starlight Revue from Kinema Citrus. It is streaming on HIDIVE. DOWNLOAD

Sentence: Lock ‘Em Up and Throw Away the Key

First impressions of Lord of Vermilion: The Crimson King from asread and Tear Studio. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Phantom in the Twilight from LIDENFILMS. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Chio’s School Road from Diomedea. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD