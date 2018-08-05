All Points Bulletin: Legend of the Galactic Heroes Library Tour

hisui_icon_4040_round Alain’s picks:

 narutaki_icon_4040_round Kate’s picks:

  • Anime for All
    A apecial exhibit at the Library of Congress during Otakon!
  • Ancient Library Unearthed
    Another piece of interesting bookish news! They believe this is of Roman origins and may have held more than 20,000 scrolls.

hisui_icon_4040_round One of the most popular Hinamatsuri charaters:

 

