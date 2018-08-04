Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: The First Lostbelt Horsewoman Has Appeared

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- 14 Years of Saber
Has it been that long? Here is that video with English subtitles.
- Drowning in Generosity
The Japanese version of Grand Order got quite a bit for the 3rd Anniversary.
- A Tour of the Fate Universe
A nice collection of various Type-Moon manga via Signature Board at the 3rd Anniversary festival.
- Guin Would Make a Good Servant
A small amount of new info on the upcoming Yoshitaka Amano cross over with Grand Order.
- The Two Breakout Singularities
The Camelot chapter of Grand Order is getting a movie and the Babylon chapter is getting a TV series.
- Catch the Wheel that Breaks a Butterfly
We are closer to the release of the second Heaven’s Feel movie.
- Special Forces Gilgamesh
The 5th set of Extella DLC costumes has some unusual choices.
- Fate is Still King
Thanks to Grand Order is seems Type-Moon holds the #1 spot with the number of doujin titles at Comiket 94.
- Your Friend’s Merlin Nendoroid
Or you can get you own Merlin Nendoroid much easier than getting him in FGO.
- The Trap of Argalia
It is the name of Astolfo’s lance which is very prominent for his Aniplex+ exclusive figure.
- Hokusai is a Radical Traditionalist
While very expensive the wood block Hokusai art is very pretty.
- Bird is a Word
When Grand Order is used to promote chicken ramen things get ODD.
- Valkyrie Date Night
Sigurd and Brynhildr enjoy some quiet time together.
- The Chaldea Solid Gold Dancers
Sometimes the Servants just have to DANCE!
- Game Night Oni
Tomoe Gozen and Ibaraki Dōji just want to unwind after a hard day of grinding with some video games.
- 3 Sisters At the Beach
The three Jeannes visit the beach.
- Goldolf Musik is the Salt Bae
This is a thing.
- A Busy Day at the Beach
All of Chaldea is here.
- Double Vision
The Foreigners get together after work.
